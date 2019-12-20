PCHAIN Market Cap Hits $1.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $116,109.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.27 or 0.06760648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029993 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,704,497 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.