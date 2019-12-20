Peculium 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,249.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Peculium token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. Peculium has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $34,249.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,899,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,195,577 tokens. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

