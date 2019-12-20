Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Renewi stock opened at GBX 33.42 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

