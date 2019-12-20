Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $131,562.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.01226131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

