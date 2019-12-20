Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$54.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$48.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$39.15 and a 52-week high of C$50.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.