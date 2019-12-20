PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, PENG has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a total market capitalization of $172,212.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,154,749,365 coins and its circulating supply is 6,715,125,702 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

