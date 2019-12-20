Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $60,402.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bitbns, Hotbit and Kucoin. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $60,402.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060154 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.39 or 0.99847534 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.