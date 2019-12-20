Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Cap of $2,097.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $2,097.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00602946 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

