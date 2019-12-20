Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSXP. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

PSXP stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

