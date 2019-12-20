Phore Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Phore has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,575,395 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.