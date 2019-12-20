Pigeoncoin Trading Down 6.6% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $17,658.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,171,819,870 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

