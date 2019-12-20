Pillar (PLR) One Day Volume Tops $2,100.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market cap of $6.00 million and $2,100.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

