Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target to $75.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

DCPH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $902,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

