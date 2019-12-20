Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $77.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,195. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,382. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

