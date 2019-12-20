Pirl Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Pirl has a market cap of $365,847.00 and $2,637.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 60,943,305 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

