PIXEL Market Cap Achieves $755,530.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $755,530.00 and $278,666.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.11 or 0.02613689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00559694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020051 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000545 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

