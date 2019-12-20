PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $739,883.00 and $456,876.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,205.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.02631658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00555544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

