Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE:PZA traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,208. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

