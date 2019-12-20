PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $5.58 on Top Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $5.58 or 0.00077369 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $105.11 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,061,442 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

