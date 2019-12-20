PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,511.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $9,511.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.