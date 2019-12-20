Pluton (PLU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00013105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market cap of $802,044.00 and $81.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

