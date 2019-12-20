Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.65 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $93,397.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, COSS, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

