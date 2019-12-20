POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $209,452.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Bancor Network and Binance. During the last seven days, POA has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $209,452.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.