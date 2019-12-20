Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

PTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,418 shares of company stock valued at $148,579. 8.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

