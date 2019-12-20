Polybius (PLBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $2,121.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00008813 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polybius Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

