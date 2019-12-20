PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PolyOne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,208,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PolyOne by 71.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after buying an additional 950,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PolyOne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,397,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 92,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after buying an additional 177,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 1,728,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,991. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

