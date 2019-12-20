POPCHAIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $106.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and LBank. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $106.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

