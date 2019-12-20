Populous Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $703,578.00 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $21.55 million and approximately $703,578.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005620 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, OKEx and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

