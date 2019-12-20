Poseidon Network (QQQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,722.00

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $92,722.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Poseidon Network Token Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,133,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network.

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

