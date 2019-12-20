PotCoin Trading Up 11.9% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $45.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01784066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056588 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,069,399 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

