PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.49. PPL has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock worth $34,615,714. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 33.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after buying an additional 118,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

