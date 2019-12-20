PRIZM Hits Market Cap of $141.94 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $141.94 million and $461,810.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

