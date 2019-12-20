Project Pai Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $13.47 million and $382,752.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, Bitfinex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.17 or 0.06797059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001463 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,640,967,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,518,362 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex, Huobi, HBUS, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

