Prometeus Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $345,681.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

