Propy (PRO) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. Propy has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $86,609.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

