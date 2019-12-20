Proton Token (PTT) Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DDEX, LBank and CoinTiger. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $374,886.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, FCoin, BCEX, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

