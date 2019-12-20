ProxyNode Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market cap of $63,138.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00604051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000907 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 145,562,343 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.