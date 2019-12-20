Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,696 ($22.31) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.33 ($21.80).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In related news, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,381 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,166.27). Also, insider James Turner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.27) per share, for a total transaction of £347,250 ($456,787.69). Insiders have acquired 26,015 shares of company stock worth $36,126,698 in the last quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

