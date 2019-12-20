PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. PTON has a total market cap of $528,943.00 and $9.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,909,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

