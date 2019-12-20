Pundi X (NPXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.74 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $30.74 million and $632,278.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,562,817,276 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

