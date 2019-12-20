Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.38.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

