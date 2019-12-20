Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PURP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of PURP stock opened at GBX 116.65 ($1.53) on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.31. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

