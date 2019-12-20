PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 99.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 98.5% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $131,048.00 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058737 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087286 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.72 or 0.99844132 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 910,270,599 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

