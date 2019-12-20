Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Israel Chemicals in a report released on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Israel Chemicals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Israel Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Israel Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 518,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,625,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,521,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,705,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,446,607,000 after acquiring an additional 507,268 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

