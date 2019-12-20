Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Whitecap Resources Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Whitecap Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of WCP opened at C$5.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$343.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.00%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

