Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

SOI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.