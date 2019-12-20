Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADMS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

ADMS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $188,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

