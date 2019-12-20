Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,384,570. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Centene by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centene by 111.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

