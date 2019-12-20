Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 776,196 shares of company stock valued at $20,529,079. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after buying an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.