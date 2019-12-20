Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Cut by Analyst

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NCLH opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,364.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,297,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 164,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

